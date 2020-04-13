44 quarantine cases return home from naval camp at Ghatkopar

The Indian Navy Quarantine Facility at Material Organisation, Ghatkopar, Mumbai has silently and successfully completed the task of quarantining 44 evacuees (including 24 women) from Iran.

In all, the 44 individuals spent 30 days in the facility commencing March 13, ending with each testing negative for COVID-19 on March 28.

A dedicated team of medical staff from the Navy worked tirelessly to monitor the health of the evacuees. They were supported by a team of conservancy personnel and other staff to take care of the cleanliness of the facility, their comfort and well being.

The food provided was prepared under strict supervision and customised to meet any special requirements.

The evacuees were made comfortable in the facility with the provision of a library, a TV room, indoor games, a small gymnasium and even limited cricket gear, a press statement said.

The nationwide lockdown with limited availability of stores posed additional challenges that were overcome by innovation and resolve. Further, the evacuees' stay was extended as they had no means of travelling to their homes in Srinagar and Ladakh.

Consequently, arrangements were made to airlift them using IAF aircraft and on Apr 12, a C-130 aircraft flew these individuals back to Srinagar. For the return journey, each evacuee was given packed food, refreshments and two hand-stitched masks, courtesy NWWA Ghatkopar.