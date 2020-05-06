44 test COVID-19 positive in Nagpur, tally crosses 200

44 test positive for coronavirus in Nagpur, tally crosses 200

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • May 06 2020, 23:44 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 23:44 ist
Representative image: iStock photo

Forty-four persons tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur city on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases to 204, civic officials said.

All 44 persons were residents of coronavirus hotspots and already quarantined, said an official of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The NMC had in the past few days quarantined hundreds of people from Satranjipura and Mominpura localities.

Meanwhile, after the death of a 22-year-old man from Parvati Nagar area who later tested positive for virus, eleven police personnel, who had come in contact with either him or one of his relatives were quarantined on Wednesday.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Nagpur
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Nasal rinsing, gargling has potential to fight COVID-19

Nasal rinsing, gargling has potential to fight COVID-19

'Most MP COVID-19 deceased Bhopal gas tragedy victims'

'Most MP COVID-19 deceased Bhopal gas tragedy victims'

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of remdesivir

Karnataka cancels trains for migrant labourers

Karnataka cancels trains for migrant labourers

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

 