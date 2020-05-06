44 test positive for coronavirus in Nagpur, tally crosses 200

Forty-four persons tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur city on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases to 204, civic officials said.
All 44 persons were residents of coronavirus hotspots and already quarantined, said an official of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).
The NMC had in the past few days quarantined hundreds of people from Satranjipura and Mominpura localities.
Meanwhile, after the death of a 22-year-old man from Parvati Nagar area who later tested positive for virus, eleven police personnel, who had come in contact with either him or one of his relatives were quarantined on Wednesday.
