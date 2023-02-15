45 godowns in Thane destroyed in fire; no casualty

The blaze erupted at 3:40 pm on Tuesday in Uttar Shiv village, Shil Phata, Thane

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Feb 15 2023, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2023, 17:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Forty-five godowns where paper, plastic and other scrap items were stored were destroyed in a fire which broke out in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said.

No person was injured in the blaze which erupted at 3.40 pm on Tuesday in Uttar Shiv village in the Shil Phata area, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Hutments gutted in fire in suburban Malad; minor boy killed

Around 10 fire engines from Thane, Navi Mumbai and other areas were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by about 8.30 am on Wednesday, CIDCO fire officer Pravin Bodke said. Forty-five godowns, including those where paper, plastic and other scrap material were stored, were completely destroyed in the fire, he said. Cooling operations were underway at the site, he added.

