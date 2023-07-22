Rains: IAF to rescue stranded in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

45 stranded due to floods in Maharashtra's Yavatmal; IAF roped in for rescue

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said 45 people were stranded due to floods in Anandnagar village of Mahagaon taluka.

PTI
PTI, Yavatmal,
  • Jul 22 2023, 16:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 16:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Two Indian Airforce helicopters have been engaged to rescue 45 people who are stranded in floods amid heavy rainfall in Mahagaon taluka of Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district, an official said on Saturday.

Many parts of Yavatmal have witnessed heavy rains since Friday, which inundated houses and forced people to take refuge at higher places.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in a tweet said 45 people were stranded due to floods in Anandnagar village of Mahagaon taluka.

Also Read | Death toll in landslide at Maharashtra village climbs to 26; search ops on

Two Indian Airforce helicopters will soon reach Nagpur and from there will leave for Mahagaon to rescue the stranded villagers, he said, adding that Mahagaon taluka recorded 231 mm rainfall.

Defence PRO Nagpur Wg Cdr Ratnakar Singh in a statement informed that a Mi-17 V5 helicopter is being inducted from Nagpur to evacuate people stranded due to floods in Yavatmal.

According to district authorities, Yavatmal city has been witnessing heavy rains since Friday night, which has flooded houses and roads in parts of the city.

People from the affected areas have been moved to safer places and the situation is under control in the city, which has recorded 117.5 mm rainfall since Friday night, collector Amol Yedge said.

A rescue team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is on its way to Mahagaon to carry out rescue operation in Anandnagar village, he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Yavatmal
rains
Rainfall
monsoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

Goa's heritage forts: Struggle for restoration

Goa's heritage forts: Struggle for restoration

Pak temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content

Pak temporarily bans 'Barbie' over pro-LGBTQ+ content

'John Wick' prequel debut on Prime Video in September

'John Wick' prequel debut on Prime Video in September

'I raised a virtual pet'

'I raised a virtual pet'

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

POCSO: Law must change but intent shouldn’t be diluted

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

Kohli feels 'charged up' when faced with challenges

Novak Djokovic, the perennial outsider

Novak Djokovic, the perennial outsider

Darwin Platform Group clinches Lavasa City

Darwin Platform Group clinches Lavasa City

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

‘Barbenheimer’ maybe the last Hollywood moment for now

 