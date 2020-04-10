Gujarat sees 46 new cases; total tops 300

46 new coronavirus cases surface in Gujarat; total tops 300

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 10 2020, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 12:09 ist
A health worker wearing protective gear walks past police personnel (background) during a screening and checking session at a residential area during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Ahmedabad. (AFP Photo)

The number of coronavirus patients in Gujarat shot up to 308 after 46 new cases, one of them a doctor, were reported during the last 12 hours, said officials on Friday.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click  here

Of the 46 new cases reported during the last 12 hours, 17 were from a single locality in Vadodara city, followed by Ahmedabad (11), Rajkot (5), Bharuch (4), Bhavnagar (4), two each from Patan and Kuch, while one case was reported from Gandhinagar, said Principal Secretary, Health, Jayanti Ravi.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 10

Those who tested positive included a doctor from Ahmedabad who was engaged in the collection of samples for coronavirus testing, she told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Gujarat
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: 'True heroes come to fore in times of crisis'

COVID-19: 'True heroes come to fore in times of crisis'

Soccer: Milan rivals to play first 'virtual derby'

Soccer: Milan rivals to play first 'virtual derby'

Tablighi Jammat members, come out, time’s up

Tablighi Jammat members, come out, time’s up

New York sees signs of coronavirus progress

New York sees signs of coronavirus progress

 