5 killed, 20 hurt as two private buses collide in Maharashtra's Buldhana district

On July 1, there was another tragic accident in Buldhana which saw 25 passengers charred to death.

  • Jul 29 2023, 08:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 08:59 ist

Five persons, including two women, were killed and 20 others injured after two private buses collided in the early hours of Saturday in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, a police official said.

The accident occurred around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur town in the district, he said.

According to the official, one of the buses involved in the accident was on its way to Hingoli after Amarnath Yatra, while the other private bus was going towards Nashik.

The bus going towards Nashik tried to overtake a truck and ended up coming in front of the second bus, resulting in a collision, he said.

Five persons, including two women, were killed and 20 were injured, the official said.

Senior district police officials reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital.

The accident disrupted traffic on the road for some time, he added.

