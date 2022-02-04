5 killed after slab structure collapses at under-construction site in Pune

At least five persons were killed after an under-construction building crashed in Pune.

A skeleton of steel bars meant to build a slab at the basement level of the under-construction building site crashed late Thursday night trapping people at the under-construction building at Shastrinagar area of Yerwada in Pune.

Around half a dozen people are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of the people in the crash. “Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest,” Modi said.

"Ten labourers who were working underneath a mesh structure of iron rods got trapped after it crashed,” according to Sunil Gilbile, Chief Fire Officer.

“Five persons have died in the incident,” said Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V).

