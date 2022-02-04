5 dead after slab structure collapses in Pune

5 killed after slab structure collapses at under-construction site in Pune

Fire brigade and police personnel were engaged in rescuing those trapped under the debris

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 04 2022, 07:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 10:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least five persons were killed after an under-construction building crashed in Pune.

A skeleton of steel bars meant to build a slab at the basement level of the under-construction building site crashed late Thursday night trapping people at the under-construction building at Shastrinagar area of Yerwada in Pune.

Around half a dozen people are undergoing treatment in hospitals. 

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of the people in the crash. “Pained by the mishap at an under-construction building in Pune. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that all those injured in this mishap recover at the earliest,” Modi said. 

"Ten labourers who were working underneath a mesh structure of iron rods got trapped after it crashed,” according to  Sunil Gilbile, Chief Fire Officer.

“Five persons have died in the incident,” said Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V).

Check out DH's latest videos:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pune
Maharashtra
collapse
Accident
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

How the end-Triassic mass extinction happened

How the end-Triassic mass extinction happened

'Nirmala', 'Modi' protest crypto tax during MPs' meet

'Nirmala', 'Modi' protest crypto tax during MPs' meet

DH Radio | Captain versus Cong in Punjab polls?

DH Radio | Captain versus Cong in Punjab polls?

Zuckerberg loses $29 billion as Meta shares crash

Zuckerberg loses $29 billion as Meta shares crash

DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

How Aadhaar helped lost Karnataka kid reunite with kin

How Aadhaar helped lost Karnataka kid reunite with kin

 