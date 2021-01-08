5 Maharashtra youth to try Everest running challenge

Nestled in the Sahyadri ranges of the Western Ghats in Matheran – nearly 108 kms off Mumbai – is the smallest hill station of India.

At a height of 2,570 feet – in the Karjat tehsil of Raigad district, it has unique mountain ranges.

It's here, three men and two women would attempt the Everesting Running Challenge.

The ERC which has been successfully completed by only 3 Indians so far - will be attempted by Queenie Silveira, Mahejabin Ajmanwala, Prashant Rane, Narendra Ranawat and Manish Jaiswal, who is the group coach.

Organised by Snails2Bolt, a fitness group in Mira Road-Bhayender in Thane, the ERC involves a tough trial in which the participants run non-stop to achieve an elevation of 8,849 metres (8.85 km) – or equivalent to the height of Mt Everest.

The S2B contingent has been preparing for this event for many months now and this could well be the first instance of an Indian female successfully completing Everesting challenge. Recently, all the five runners did hill repeats non-stop for eight hours covering a distance in excess of 40kms each. All the runners have been doing hill runs every week without a break for the last 5-6 months.

The S2B comprises runners across all genres – beginners, half marathoners, full marathoners, ultra-runners and cyclists.

The concept of Everesting is fiendishly simple: Pick any hill, anywhere in the world and run repeats of it in a single activity until you climb 8,848m – the equivalent height of Mt Everest.