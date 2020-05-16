5 positive cases take Goa COVID-19 count to 13

The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa reached 13 after five people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Saturday, a health official said.

The five included a man who was part of a group of 1,000 workers brought to the state by the Goa State Industries Association to resume economic activities hereafter easing of lockdown restrictions, he added.

"They were quarantined in a hotel in north Goa. All the workers were tested and the report of one returned positive. He has been hospitalised," the official said.