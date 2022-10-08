50 kg cocaine worth Rs 502 crore seized from container carrying fruits at port near Mumbai

Cocaine worth Rs 502 crore seized at port near Mumbai

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 08 2022, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 14:54 ist

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized more than 50 kilograms of "high-quality" cocaine worth Rs 502 crore from a container carrying fruits at the Nhava Sheva Port in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, an official said on Saturday.

This is one of the largest seizures of cocaine attempted to be smuggled through sea containers in the recent past, he said, adding that the drug was seized on Thursday.

"The DRI's Mumbai zonal unit had received intelligence inputs about the consignment, which was brought to Nhava Sheva Port from South Africa. Accordingly, the container was identified and opened in the presence of the DRI officials, following which it was revealed that a large number of bricks made up of high-quality cocaine and weighing approximately 1 kg each, were concealed inside the boxes of green apples," an official statement said.

A total of 50 such bricks weighing 50.23 kg and valued at Rs 502 crore in illicit markets were recovered during the examination, it said.

This container was brought to India by the same importer, who was arrested by the DRI in the case involving seizure of 198 kg meth and 9 kg cocaine from a consignment of oranges originating from South Africa at Vashi earlier this week, the official said.

The importer was arrested by the DRI officials under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said. This is a part of a series of large drug seizures made by DRI, Mumbai zonal unit ranging from 198 kg of methamphetamine, 9 kg cocaine to 16 kg heroin in the last 10 days, officials claimed. 

India News
Maharashtra
drug bust
Mumbai
NDPS Act

