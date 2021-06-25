50 lakh could be infected in third Covid-19 wave in Maharashtra, says minister

As many as 50 lakh people including five lakh children could be infected in Maharashtra in a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, state Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingne said on Friday.

Talking to reporters at Buldhana, the minister said a third wave could have eight lakh active cases at its peak.

"About five lakh children may be infected, of which 2.5 lakh may need admission in government hospitals. All these possibilities were discussed during this week's cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray," he said.

The Maharashtra government was taking steps to face a possible third wave by ramping up health infrastructure, ensuring adequate stock of medicines and keeping ready healthcare staff including pediatriacians for deployment, Shingne added.