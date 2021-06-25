'50L can be infected in 3rd Covid wave in Maharashtra'

50 lakh could be infected in third Covid-19 wave in Maharashtra, says minister

Talking to reporters at Buldhana, the minister said a third wave could have eight lakh active cases at its peak

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 25 2021, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2021, 23:13 ist
About five lakh children may be infected, of which 2.5 lakh may need admission in government hospitals, he said. Credit: AFP File Photo

As many as 50 lakh people including five lakh children could be infected in Maharashtra in a possible third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, state Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingne said on Friday.

Talking to reporters at Buldhana, the minister said a third wave could have eight lakh active cases at its peak.

Also Read | Maharashtra tightens curbs after first death from Delta Plus Covid-19 variant reported

"About five lakh children may be infected, of which 2.5 lakh may need admission in government hospitals. All these possibilities were discussed during this week's cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray," he said.

The Maharashtra government was taking steps to face a possible third wave by ramping up health infrastructure, ensuring adequate stock of medicines and keeping ready healthcare staff including pediatriacians for deployment, Shingne added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One' movie review

'Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One' movie review

Covid-19: Bristol man tests positive 43 times, recovers

Covid-19: Bristol man tests positive 43 times, recovers

A king who walks miles & mountains for Covid awareness

A king who walks miles & mountains for Covid awareness

Lisbon man breathes new life into city's historic trams

Lisbon man breathes new life into city's historic trams

 