'50,000 students from India stranded abroad'

More than 50,000 students are stranded abroad and facing immense difficulties, former chief minister of Maharashtra and senior Congressman Prithviraj Chavan said.

Of these, between 5,000 to 7,000 are from Maharashtra, said Chavan.

In a letter to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, he said that the government must make efforts to bring back the students. "They are facing difficulties in lodging, boarding, food," he said.

The technocrat-politician said that over 2,000 students from Maharashtra are stranded in Rajasthan's education hub of Kota. "Uttar Pradesh chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) organised 250 buses and brought back over 7,500 students to home state," he said.