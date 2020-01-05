522 infants died in last 3 months in Gujarat

Amidst the report of the death of over 100 infants in Kota hospital in Rajasthan, 522 infants are reported to have died in two major civil hospitals in Ahmedabad and Rajkot in the past three months. In the month of December alone, 88 infants died out of 804 delivery recorded in Rajkot civil hospital, while in Ahmedabad the number of deaths was 111 out of 849.

The state health minister Nitin Patel while terming the reports "tragic" said that these numbers are not "alarming" as it is below the average infant mortality rate in the state. The minister said that malnutrition is the biggest reason behind these deaths apart from several diseases and other factors.