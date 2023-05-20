530 Gujarat women given daggers to fight 'love-jihad'

530 women in Gujarat handed daggers for 'self defense' against 'love-jihad'

The three-day event held in Kutch district witnessed participation of over 700 women along with scores of local politicians including BJP MLAs

Satish Jha
Satish Jha, DHNS, Ahmedabad,
  • May 20 2023, 18:26 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 18:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a public function, 530 women were handed over 'katars' or daggers for self defense and to fight against "love-jihad" in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

Controversial right-wing activist Kajal Hindustani, out on bail in an alleged hate speech case, was part of the event which concluded on Friday.  

The three-day event held in Kutch district witnessed participation of over 700 women along with scores of local politicians including BJP MLAs.

Also Read | Gujarat: Six of family drown in sea; two rescued

"We handed over 530 katars to women to use in critical situations for self defense. This was part of our three-day event which was organised to fight against love-jihad," Harsukh Rudani, the general secretary of Kutch Kadva Patidar Samaj told DH over phone. 

Rudani further said that it was the first time that such an event was organised by the community.

Controversial right-wing activist Kajal Shingala alias Hindustani had presided over the event on the concluding day on Friday. 

Hindustani is on bail in connection with a case of alleged "hate speech" on occasion of Ram Navami which had led to communal riots in Una town in Gir Somnath district.

When contacted, a senior police officer in Kutch district told DH that he was not aware of the event and said that he would look into it. 

In a press note, Kutch Kadva Patidar Samaj has mentioned, "It was important to be ready to teach a lesson to the vagrants and Hindu daughters are required to be vigilant against love jihad being spread through fear, inducement and social media."  

