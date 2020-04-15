Gujarat: 56 new COVID-19 cases; state tally jumps 695

56 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat; state tally jumps to 695

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 15 2020, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 12:46 ist

The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 695 as 56 more people were found infected with the disease on Wednesday, the health department said.

Of the new cases, 42 were reported from Ahmedabad, six from Surat, three each from Vadodara and Panchmahal, and each from Botad and Kheda, it said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad has gone up to 404, followed by Vadodara-116, the health department said.

Botad and Kheda districts reported first coronavirus cases on Wednesday. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Gujarat
Vadodara
Ahmedabad
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

 