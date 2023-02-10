57 school children suffer suspected food poisoning in Pune district

57 students in Pune fall ill; food poisoning suspected

Students complained of nausea and stomach ache after consuming rice during midday meal in the school, a local official said

As many as 57 students from a school in Khed tehsil of Pune district fell ill due to suspected food poisoning on Thursday, a government official said.

All of them were recovering, he added. "The children are from Hutatma Rajguru School in Khed and currently admitted to the rural hospital.  They are all stable and will be discharged after the necessary observation period," said Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer of Pune Zilla Parishad.

Students complained of nausea and stomach ache after consuming rice during midday meal in the school, a local official said. "Around 2.30 pm, they were brought to the rural hospital in Chandoli and were given treatment," he added.

Pune
Maharashtra
Food Poisoning

