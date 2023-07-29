6 killed, 20 hurt as two private buses collide in Maharashtra's Buldhana district

Maharashtra: 6 dead, 20 hurt as 2 private buses collide

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 29 2023, 08:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 11:46 ist
One of the buses involved in the accident at Buldhana. Credit: PTI Photo

Six persons, including three women, were killed and more than 20 injured after two private buses collided in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

All the victims were returning to Hingoli after completing the Amarnath Yatra, said Buldhana Superintendent of Police Sunil Kadasne. The injured are admitted to a hospital, he said.

Read | Buldhana bus tragedy: Driver was under influence of liquor when accident took place, says forensic report

The accident occurred around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur town on national highway (NH) no. 53, said another official.

One of the buses involved in the accident was carrying a group of people returning to Hingoli after completing the Amarnath Yatra, while the other private bus was going towards Nashik, said officials.

The bus going towards Nashik tried to overtake a truck and ended up coming in front of the second bus, resulting in a collision, they said.

Photos from the scene showed extensive damage to one of the two buses.

Six persons, including three women, died in the accident and more than 20 suffered injuries, said SP Kadasne.

“The injured may be discharged from the hospital today. We are in the process of registering a first information report (FIR),” he said.

The accident disrupted vehicular movement on the road for some time.

Maharashtra
Accident
India News

