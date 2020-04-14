6 new coronavirus cases, including 2 deaths in Dharavi; slum tally now at 55

6 new coronavirus cases, including 2 deaths in Dharavi

Six new coronavirus cases, including two deaths, were reported from Dharavi on Tuesday, taking the total number of people affected by the disease in Mumbai's slum area to 55, a civic official said.

New cases were found in Muslim Nagar, Kalyanwadi, Janata Society andRajiv Nagar localities of Dharavi, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

"High risk contact-tracing of all new cases is being done," he said.

So far, seven deaths have been reported from Dharavi, which is one of the biggest slum areas of Asia.

