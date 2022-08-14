6 people killed in a road accident in Beed, Maharashtra

6 people killed in a road accident in Beed, Maharashtra

As per information, a family from Jiwachiwadi village in Kej tehsil was going in the car to Pune to attend a marriage ceremony when their vehicle and the tempo collided

PTI
PTI, Beed,
  • Aug 14 2022, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2022, 17:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Six people were killed after a car and a tempo collided head-on in Maharashtra's Beed district on Sunday morning, police said. The accident took place around 5:30 am on Manjarsumba-Patoda highway, they said.

As per preliminary information, a family from Jiwachiwadi village in Kej tehsil was going in the car to Pune to attend a marriage ceremony when their vehicle and the tempo hit each other, a police official said. Five members of the family and one other person were killed, the official said.

Also Read | 36 passengers injured as bus hits divider in Firozabad

Police had to use a crane to separate the two vehicles, the offician added. The process to identify the deceased has begun, the police added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Maharashtra
Beed
Accident
India News

What's Brewing

Will Vijay Sethupathi be a part of 'Pushpa 2'?

Will Vijay Sethupathi be a part of 'Pushpa 2'?

Girl embroiders India's map in over 19 minutes

Girl embroiders India's map in over 19 minutes

India at 75: A look at India's tribal freedom fighters

India at 75: A look at India's tribal freedom fighters

Why you should watch Shyam Benegal's 'Bharat Ek Khoj'

Why you should watch Shyam Benegal's 'Bharat Ek Khoj'

Independence Day 2022 | Iconic images from 1947's India

Independence Day 2022 | Iconic images from 1947's India

How DK crowdsourced the movement against British

How DK crowdsourced the movement against British

 