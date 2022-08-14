6 people killed in a road accident in Beed, Maharashtra

Six people were killed after a car and a tempo collided head-on in Maharashtra's Beed district on Sunday morning, police said. The accident took place around 5:30 am on Manjarsumba-Patoda highway, they said.
As per preliminary information, a family from Jiwachiwadi village in Kej tehsil was going in the car to Pune to attend a marriage ceremony when their vehicle and the tempo hit each other, a police official said. Five members of the family and one other person were killed, the official said.
Police had to use a crane to separate the two vehicles, the offician added. The process to identify the deceased has begun, the police added.
