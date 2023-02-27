6 persons booked after mentally unwell woman alleges rape in Goa

Six unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly raping a 27-year-old mentally unwell woman at Calangute beach in Goa, a police official said on Monday.
The woman was found in a distressed state near Panaji bus stop and was referred to the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour in Bambolim, where she told counsellors she was raped by six persons, he said.
She is unable to recall the details or the date of incident, but an FIR has been lodged and an NGO was helping in recording her statement, the official added.
