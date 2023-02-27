6 boked for raping mentally unwell woman in Goa

6 persons booked after mentally unwell woman alleges rape in Goa

She is unable to recall the details or the date of incident, but an FIR has been lodged related to the case

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Feb 27 2023, 21:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2023, 22:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Six unidentified persons have been booked for allegedly raping a 27-year-old mentally unwell woman at Calangute beach in Goa, a police official said on Monday.

The woman was found in a distressed state near Panaji bus stop and was referred to the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour in Bambolim, where she told counsellors she was raped by six persons, he said.

She is unable to recall the details or the date of incident, but an FIR has been lodged and an NGO was helping in recording her statement, the official added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Goa
rape
India News
Panaji

What's Brewing

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

Delhi excise policy case: Chronology of events

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

'Quiet hiring' is the latest buzzword, but what is it?

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

Ranbir Kapoor calls Boycott Bollywood trend 'baseless'

CRED CEO Kunal Shah reveals his salary

CRED CEO Kunal Shah reveals his salary

'Everything Everywhere' wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards

'Everything Everywhere' wins (nearly) all at SAG Awards

As AI text detection gets better, so does AI text

As AI text detection gets better, so does AI text

Javed Akhtar stresses Pak audiences lauded 26/11 remark

Javed Akhtar stresses Pak audiences lauded 26/11 remark

 