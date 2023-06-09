60 rescued after fire mishap in Mumbai

Around 60 people were rescued after fire broke out at a six-storey building in Mumbai's Kalbadevi. The blaze was reported at Dhanji Street in China Bazar near Mumbadevi Temple, Zaveri Bazar.

According to fire brigade officials, the mishap took place at 1:38 am. The fire fighting and cooling operations are still under way.

Meanwhile, the porting of the ceiling and staircase has also collapsed.

More details are awaited.