60 rescued after fire mishap in Mumbai

According to the fire brigade officials, the mishap took place at 1:38 am

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 09 2023, 08:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 08:22 ist
Representative image. Credit iStock Photo

Around 60 people were rescued after fire broke out at a six-storey building in Mumbai's Kalbadevi. The blaze was reported at Dhanji Street in China Bazar near Mumbadevi Temple, Zaveri Bazar.

According to fire brigade officials, the mishap took place at 1:38 am. The fire fighting and cooling operations are still under way.

Meanwhile, the porting of the ceiling and staircase has also collapsed. 

More details are awaited. 

