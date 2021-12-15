60-year-old man held for raping teenage girl in Thane

On Monday, the wife of the accused came to know about the crime and informed her neighbour

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Dec 15 2021, 11:55 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2021, 11:55 ist
The 14-year-old victim lost her father some years back and her mother abandoned her. Credit: iStock Images

Police on Wednesday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl working at his house in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The accused committed the offence on several occasions since May this year at a village here, Ganesh police station's assistant inspector Sunil Jadhav said quoting the victim's complaint.

The 14-year-old victim lost her father some years back and her mother abandoned her. She worked as a babysitter at the accused of the house and also grazed cattle there, he said.

The accused allegedly raped her on a number of occasions when she used to go out to a forest nearby to graze the cattle, and also threatened her with dire consequences, the official said.

On Monday, the wife of the accused came to know about the crime and informed her neighbour, who took the girl to a local social organisation which helped the victim in lodging a police complaint, he said.

The accused was subsequently arrested and a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

