Man killed in tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

60-year-old man killed in tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Besides, a tiger that killed a man in Chandrapur last month was captured by forest officials on Tuesday, officials said.

PTI
PTI, Chandrapur,
  • Jul 19 2023, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 14:54 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 60-year-old man has been killed in a tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, forest officials said on Wednesday.

Besides, a tiger that killed a man in Chandrapur last month was captured by forest officials on Tuesday, they said.

In the latest incident of human-animal conflict, a tiger attacked shepherd Rushi Kishan Devtale, belonging to Bamangaon village in Chimur tehsil, on Tuesday when he went to a protected forest area in Kolara range of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), a range forest officer said.

Read more | Tigress Janaki succumbs to old age in Vizag Zoo

The man died on the spot, he said.

Forest personnel later sent the body for postmortem, the official said.

In another development, tiger 'FL-2' that killed a man here on June 15 was captured after being tranquilised by a forest team in Sindewahi range on Tuesday, a forest department release said.

The full grown tiger was caged and shifted to a zoo in Nagpur after a medical examination late Tuesday evening, it said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Maharashtra
Chandrapur
Human-animal conflict

Related videos

What's Brewing

The curse stalking women’s football

The curse stalking women’s football

Crocodiles enter residential areas in Haridwar

Crocodiles enter residential areas in Haridwar

Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana

Gigi Hadid arrested for possessing marijuana

‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?

‘Barbie’ vs ‘Oppenheimer': Who's the real winner?

Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea

Australian man, his dog rescued after months at sea

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI

Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI

Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply

Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply

 