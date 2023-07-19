60-year-old man killed in tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

A 60-year-old man has been killed in a tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, forest officials said on Wednesday.

Besides, a tiger that killed a man in Chandrapur last month was captured by forest officials on Tuesday, they said.

In the latest incident of human-animal conflict, a tiger attacked shepherd Rushi Kishan Devtale, belonging to Bamangaon village in Chimur tehsil, on Tuesday when he went to a protected forest area in Kolara range of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), a range forest officer said.

Read more | Tigress Janaki succumbs to old age in Vizag Zoo

The man died on the spot, he said.

Forest personnel later sent the body for postmortem, the official said.

In another development, tiger 'FL-2' that killed a man here on June 15 was captured after being tranquilised by a forest team in Sindewahi range on Tuesday, a forest department release said.

The full grown tiger was caged and shifted to a zoo in Nagpur after a medical examination late Tuesday evening, it said.