6,555 new Covid-19 cases take Maha's count to 2,06,619

6,555 new Covid-19 cases take Maharashtra's count to 2,06,619

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 05 2020, 21:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2020, 21:24 ist

 Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally rose to 2,06,619 on Sunday with the single-day spike of 6,555 new cases on Sunday, the state health department said.

With the death of 151 more patients, the state's fatality count rose to 8,822, it said.

 

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

 

A total of 3,658 patients were discharged from hospitals post-recovery, which took the number of recovered persons to 1,11,740 so far, the department said in a statement.

There are 86,057 active cases in the state at present.

So far, 11,12,442 people have been tested across the state, it said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

China makes new territorial claim in Bhutan

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

WHO halts HCQ, HIV drugs in Covid-19 trials

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

No end to conflict as humans, elephants fight for space

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

What is Nepometer and how it might change Bollywood?

 