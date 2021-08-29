65.88% voter turnout in second phase of zila parishad, panchayat polls in Rajasthan

66% voter turnout in 2nd phase Rajasthan ZP polls

PTI, Jaipur,
  • Aug 29 2021, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 29 2021, 21:55 ist
A voter turnout of 65.88 per cent was recorded in the second phase of zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections in six districts of Rajasthan on Sunday, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).

Polling was held in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bharatpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Sirohi districts.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Jodhpur, where 77.02 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in Aau panchayat samiti, the SEC said.

State Election Commissioner P S Mehra said polling was held to elect 536 members of 28 panchayat samitis and their respective zila parishad members.

In the second phase of elections, 10 panchayat samiti members were elected unopposed.

Mehra said of the more than 25.60 lakh voters in the second phase, over 16.86 lakh exercised their franchise at 3,459 polling stations.

He said the third and final phase of the elections will be held on September 1. Votes for all three phases will be counted at district headquarters on September 4.

