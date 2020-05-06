68 new coronavirus cases in Dharavi, tally at 733

68 new coronavirus cases in Dharavi, tally 733, one death

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 06 2020, 20:04 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 20:04 ist
Health workers wearing protective suits screen the residents of Naik Nagar during a house-to-house health survey, after detection of some COVID-19 positive cases, during the nationwide lockdown, at Dharavi in Mumbai, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The number of coronavirus cases in the slum-dominated Dharavi area here crossed 700 on Wednesday, as 68 new patients were detected including one who died.

A senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the tally of coronavirus cases in the densely populated area thus reached 733 during the day while the death toll rose to 21.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

New cases were found in Muslim Nagar, Mukund Nagar, Azad Nagar, Dharavi Main Road, Dhorwada, Matunga Labour Camp, Indira Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Kumbharwada and some other localities, he said.

A coronavirus patient died in Naik Nagar, he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mumbai
Dharavi
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Most MP COVID-19 deceased Bhopal gas tragedy victims'

'Most MP COVID-19 deceased Bhopal gas tragedy victims'

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of remdesivir

Karnataka cancels trains for migrant labourers

Karnataka cancels trains for migrant labourers

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

 