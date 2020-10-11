68-year-old man held for raping minor in Rajasthan

A 68-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a girl in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Jhalrapatan area on Wednesday, after which the family members of the 17-year-old girl, who is mentally challenged, took her to Mahila police station and registered a case of rape against the accused, they said.

The man was arrested on Friday night and sent to judicial custody by a court on Saturday, police said.

According to the SHO of the Mahila police station, Ramesh Meena, the accused lived in a portion of the girl’s house and ran a shop in the neighbourhood.

The parents in the report stated that the girl used to often go to the man’s shop, but on Wednesday noon she was allegedly raped by him, Meena said.

The station house officer further said the girl has confirmed “wrong act” by the old man in her statement.