7 die in Maharashtra as they drink sanitiser as substitute for alcohol

The incident was reported from Wani in Yavatmal district of Vidarbha region

Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 24 2021, 16:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 20:11 ist
In a shocking incident, at least seven persons died after they consumed alcohol-based hand sanitiser in Yavatmal district because of unavailability of liquor due to strict lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra.

“Seven persons have died after consuming hand sanitizer,” Yavatmal district police officials said, adding that the deceased included manual labourers, hawkers and rickshaw-wallas.

While post-mortem of three deceased could be done, relatives of the other four had performed the last rites without informing authorities.

Detailed investigations are in progress.

