7 die in Maharashtra as they drink sanitiser as substitute for alcohol

In a shocking incident, at least seven persons died after they consumed alcohol-based hand sanitiser in Yavatmal district because of unavailability of liquor due to strict lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra.

The incident was reported from Wani in Yavatmal district of Vidarbha region.

“Seven persons have died after consuming hand sanitizer,” Yavatmal district police officials said, adding that the deceased included manual labourers, hawkers and rickshaw-wallas.

While post-mortem of three deceased could be done, relatives of the other four had performed the last rites without informing authorities.

Detailed investigations are in progress.