7 killed in road accident in Gujarat's Patan

Six people including four women were killed and eight injured after a jeep rammed into a stationary truck from behind in Gujarat's Patan district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place near Radhanpur when the driver of the Mahindra Jeep, which was carrying some 15 passengers, lost control after a tyre burst, said Deputy Superintendent of Police K K Pandya. The jeep was heading for Varahi village, he said.

Gujarat | Seven people were killed in a road accident near Varahi in Patan district today. The incident occurred when their jeep rammed into a truck. Case registered, investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/RS57MN4YZC — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2023

The deceased were identified as Samjubhai Fulwadi (50), Dudabhai Rathod (50), Radhaben Parmar (35), Kajal Parmar (59), Amruta Vanzara (15) and Pinalben Vanzara (7).

The injured persons were referred to different hospitals in Radhanpur and Patan, said Pandya.

A First Information Report under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act will be registered against the drivers of both the vehicles if they are found guilty, he added.