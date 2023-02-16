7 killed in road accident in Gujarat's Patan

7 killed in road accident in Gujarat's Patan

The incident took place near Radhanpur when the driver of the Mahindra Jeep lost control after a tyre burst

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 16 2023, 11:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2023, 11:11 ist
Credit: ANI Photo

Six people including four women were killed and eight injured after a jeep rammed into a stationary truck from behind in Gujarat's Patan district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The incident took place near Radhanpur when the driver of the Mahindra Jeep, which was carrying some 15 passengers, lost control after a tyre burst, said Deputy Superintendent of Police K K Pandya. The jeep was heading for Varahi village, he said.

The deceased were identified as Samjubhai Fulwadi (50), Dudabhai Rathod (50), Radhaben Parmar (35), Kajal Parmar (59), Amruta Vanzara (15) and Pinalben Vanzara (7).

The injured persons were referred to different hospitals in Radhanpur and Patan, said Pandya.

A First Information Report under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act will be registered against the drivers of both the vehicles if they are found guilty, he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
India News
Road accident
Accident

What's Brewing

What's up there? Mystery objects being downed by US

What's up there? Mystery objects being downed by US

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices continue

DH Toon | I-T 'survey' in BBC offices continue

Challenges aplenty in India’s defence-drone space

Challenges aplenty in India’s defence-drone space

Talk about it. Period.

Talk about it. Period.

And now comes a GM tree

And now comes a GM tree

S Asia must work together on pollution

S Asia must work together on pollution

Astronomers marvel at 'perfectly spherical explosion'

Astronomers marvel at 'perfectly spherical explosion'

 