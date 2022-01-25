7 medical students killed in car accident in Selsura

In a tragic incident, seven medical students, including the son of BJP MLA from Tirora constituency Vijay Rahangdale, passed away after their car fell from a bridge near Selsura, Maharashtra on the night of January 24.

Maharashtra | 7 medical students, including BJP MLA from Tirora constituency Vijay Rahangdale’s son Avishkar Rahangdale, died after their car fell from a bridge near Selsura around 11.30 pm on Monday (January 24) pic.twitter.com/Hc9WC7sZvx — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

PM Modi expressed his condolences on Tuesday and announced Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident. Those injured will be given Rs 50,000, the Prime Minister's Office announced.

PM @narendramodi announced that Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives in the accident near Selsura. Those who are injured would be given Rs. 50,000. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 25, 2022

