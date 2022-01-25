7 medical students killed in car accident in Selsura

PM Modi expressed his condolences on Tuesday and announced Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident

  Jan 25 2022, 09:56 ist
  updated: Jan 25 2022, 10:01 ist
Image taken from Twitter. Credit: @ANI

In a tragic incident, seven medical students, including the son of BJP MLA from Tirora constituency Vijay Rahangdale, passed away after their car fell from a bridge near Selsura, Maharashtra on the night of January 24.

PM Modi expressed his condolences on Tuesday and announced Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident. Those injured will be given Rs 50,000, the Prime Minister's Office announced.

More to follow...

 

 

