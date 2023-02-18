73-yr-old, wanted in robbery case, nabbed after 32 yrs

73-year-old, wanted in robbery case in Mumbai, nabbed after 32 years

The alleged robbery had taken place in 1990

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 18 2023, 19:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 19:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 73-year-old man wanted in a case of robbery registered in suburban Borivali 32 years ago was arrested on Saturday, city police said.

The accused was arrested from neighbouring Bhayander where he was living, said an official of Borivali police station. He had been declared as an absconding accused by the Dindoshi court in the city and police had been asked to produce him before the court.

The alleged robbery had taken place in 1990. He has been now arrested under Indian Penal Code sections including 392 (robbery), 397 (dacoity), 120-B (conspiracy).

