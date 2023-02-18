73-year-old, wanted in robbery case in Mumbai, nabbed after 32 years

A 73-year-old man wanted in a case of robbery registered in suburban Borivali 32 years ago was arrested on Saturday, city police said.
The accused was arrested from neighbouring Bhayander where he was living, said an official of Borivali police station. He had been declared as an absconding accused by the Dindoshi court in the city and police had been asked to produce him before the court.
The alleged robbery had taken place in 1990. He has been now arrested under Indian Penal Code sections including 392 (robbery), 397 (dacoity), 120-B (conspiracy).
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ayushmann named UNICEF's ambassador for Child Rights
In Pics: Brazil's spectacular Rio Carnival returns
Khadi in focus on India Day at London Fashion Week 2023
Kyiv's art shelter basement theatre heals scars of war
Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match
Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond
Collective action needed to save wetlands