75-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Gujarat; state toll 23 in state

A 75-year-old coronavirus patient died in Ahmedabad, taking the COVID-19 death toll in Gujarat to 23, a senior health official said on Sunday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The man succumbed to the disease at LG Hospital here late Saturday night, state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

He was also suffering from hypertension, she said.

With this, there have been 11 deaths of coronavirus patients in Ahmedabad.