75-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Gujarat

75-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Gujarat; state toll 23 in state

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Apr 12 2020, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2020, 11:49 ist
Representative image/AP Photo

A 75-year-old coronavirus patient died in Ahmedabad, taking the COVID-19 death toll in Gujarat to 23, a senior health official said on Sunday.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The man succumbed to the disease at LG Hospital here late Saturday night, state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

He was also suffering from hypertension, she said.

With this, there have been 11 deaths of coronavirus patients in Ahmedabad.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Gujarat
COVID-19
Healthcare
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Is this stock halal? Islamic finance charts high future

Is this stock halal? Islamic finance charts high future

Coronavirus lockdown makes Delhi air 50% cleaner

Coronavirus lockdown makes Delhi air 50% cleaner

Trump's biggest challenge: when to reopen US economy?

Trump's biggest challenge: when to reopen US economy?

Focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', says PM Modi

Focus now on 'jaan bhi, jahaan bhi', says PM Modi

Karnataka lockdown extended 15 days with relaxations

Karnataka lockdown extended 15 days with relaxations

African community targeted in China COVID-19 crackdown

African community targeted in China COVID-19 crackdown

WHO looking into COVID-19 patients testing +ve again

WHO looking into COVID-19 patients testing +ve again

Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle coronavirus

Congo, weary from Ebola, must also battle coronavirus

COVID-19: Poor scour Vaishali market for food, alms

COVID-19: Poor scour Vaishali market for food, alms

 