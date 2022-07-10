76 rain-related deaths reported in Maharashtra

More than a dozen teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed across the state

Mrityunjay Bose
  Jul 10 2022
Commuters wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Credit: IANS Photo

At least 76 persons have died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra, even as heavy rains continue to batter parts of the state and weatherpersons have forecast heavy rains for the next four to five days.

Satellite images of the India Meteorological Department show thick cloud concentration in parts of Maharashtra including the coastal Konkan belt.

From June 1-July 10, the state reported 76 rain-related deaths, according to the Disaster Management Unit of the Maharashtra government.

This month itself, more than a dozen have died in rain-related incidents.

The coastal Konkan belt, parts of Marathwada and some districts of Vidarbha are receiving very heavy rainfall over the weekend resulting in inundation and floods.

The worst affected districts are Raigad and Ratnagiri (Konkan), Nanded and Hingoli (Marathwada) and Gadchiroli (Vidarbha).

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to the District Collectors to review the flood situation.

“You should ensure the safe evacuation of the villagers and shift them to temporary shelters. Make provision for food and drinking water for them,” Shinde told the officials.

Reports reaching from these districts said that road services, power and water supply were affected.

More than a dozen teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed across the state.

Maharashtra
IMD
India News

