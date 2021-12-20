77 kg heroin apprehended from Pak at Gujarat port

In a joint operation, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Monday apprehended six Pakistani nationals with a 77-kg heroin consignment worth Rs 400 crore from their fishing boat in a mid-sea operation off Jakhau coast in the Kutch district.

Sources told DH that the consignment was supposed to land at Gujarat port and smuggled further to Punjab for local consumption. "There are handlers based in Rajasthan and Punjab who are behind this. We have identified their local pointsmen, who were to collect the consignment," they said.

"The @IndiaCoastGuard in a joint Ops with ATS #Gujarat has apprehended one Pak Fishing Boat "Al Huseini" with 06 crew in Indian waters carrying 77 kgs heroin worth approx 400 cr," the Defense PRO tweeted from its official handle this morning.

The @IndiaCoastGuard in a joint Ops with ATS #Gujarat has apprehended one Pak Fishing Boat "Al Huseini" with 06 crew in Indian🇮🇳 waters carrying 77 kgs #heroin worth approx 400 crs Boat brought to Jakhau for further investigation@PMO_NaMo @NIA_India @AjaybhattBJP4UK @ANI pic.twitter.com/W3Ahfb33vu — PRO Defence Gujarat (@DefencePRO_Guj) December 20, 2021

The operation comes barely a month after ATS seized 120 kg narcotics worth Rs 600 crore in the international market smuggled from Pakistan, in Jamnagar. Before these two cases, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized 3,000 kg of heroin worth over Rs 20,000 crore from the Mundra port which had landed from Afghanistan.

ATS and security agencies believe that "smuggling activities through the sea route have increased in the past several years primarily due to land-border trade halt between India and Pakistan."