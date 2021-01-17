79.39% vaccination in Thane, 64.25% in Palghar on Day 1

A total of 1,829 people out of 2,300 registered beneficiaries have got the Covid-19 vaccine doses on the first day of the inoculation drive in Thane, as per revised figures issued by the district administration.

District Medical Officer Manish Renge in a release late Saturday night said 79.39 per cent of the registered beneficiaries got vaccine shots on an inaugural day.

Earlier, Renge had said 1,740 (75.63 per cent) out of the 2,300 registered people got the doses on Saturday.

The vaccination was carried out at 23 centres, he said.

For latest updates on coronavirus vaccine, click here

District Civil Surgeon Kailash Pawar said the vaccination process had to be suspended for about half-an-hour on Saturday due to technical issues in the Co-WIN app but was later resumed.

The Maharashtra government on Saturday evening announced the suspension of the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the state till Monday owing to problems in the Co-WIN app.

The app has been created by the Centre for managing registration for the inoculation.

In neighbouring Palghar, a total of 257 out of 400 registered beneficiaries were given the vaccine on Saturday, achieving a target of 64.25 per cent, an official release from the district administration said.