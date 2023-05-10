8 cops suspended, 21 others benched for shielding cow smugglers in Nagpur

8 Nagpur cops suspended for shielding cow smugglers

The action against the police personnel was taken after their 'friendly connections' were exposed during the checking of their mobile phones

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • May 10 2023, 09:41 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 09:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eight policemen were suspended and several others were benched for their alleged collusion with cow smugglers and illegal slaughterhouses in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The action against the police personnel was taken after their 'friendly connections' were exposed during the checking of the mobile phones of the accused involved in the smuggling of cows under the limits of Yashodhara Nagar police station.

Nagpur Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar, has attached 21 police personnel, including four officers of Crime Branch Unit V, to the headquarters. Yashodhara Nagar police station inspector has been transferred, and eight personnel of the DB (Detection Branch) squad have been suspended for colluding with cow smugglers, the officer added.

The investigation has revealed that some beat marshals were in contact with cow smugglers and were helping them, he said.

