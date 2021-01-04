8 UK returnees have new Covid-19 strain in Maharashtra; Brakes on Covid-19 in state

A total of eight passengers who returned from the UK have tested positive for the new variant of coronavirus even as there was a considerable improvement in the Covid-19 pandemic situation in Maharashtra on Monday.

A total of 2,765 new cases were diagnosed in the state while 29 deaths were reported during the 24-hour period.

Read: Maharashtra prepares to hold 10th, 12th board exams

The progressive total of new cases and deaths stand at 19,47,011 and 49,695, respectively.

During the day, 10,362 patients were discharged taking the total number of persons treated to 18,47,361.

The active cases of the state have fallen below the 50,000-mark and there are a total of 48,801 cases in the state now.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and state public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope reviewed the situation in the state.

“Eight persons who have returned from the United Kingdom have been found positive with the new strain of virus in the state,” Tope said.

Of these eight patients, five are from Mumbai, two from Thane and one in Pune.

The contact tracing process is underway, officials said.

Thackeray held the meeting with the Health Department and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and directed them to be more vigilant. The preparations for the vaccination drive was also reviewed.