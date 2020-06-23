'8,900 labourers arrived in Pune in last few days'

8,900 labourers arrived in Pune in last few days: Collector

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Jun 23 2020, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 10:05 ist
Warkaris (devotees) dance as they take part in the Sant Tukaram Palkhi procession, which began at Dehu village amid COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, near Pune, Friday, June 12, 2020. Credit/PTI Photo

 Over 8,900 labourers arrived in Pune in last few days and the labour department is monitoring the movement of migrant workers who are returning to the city, district Collector Naval Kishore Ram said.

After the lockdown was enforced in March and COVID-19 cases started increasing in Maharashtra's Pune district, scores of migrant labourers working here in various industrial belts, construction sites, hotels and othercommercial establishments went back to their native states.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Following the resumption of rail services recently on some key routes, total 144 trains crossed the Pune railway station and nearly 23,000 passengers deboarded here, the collector told reporters on Monday.

"Of the 23,000 passengers who deboarded at the Pune station, over 8,900 were identified as labourers belonging to various states," he said.

"Even if the numbers are not that big, the labour departmentis keeping a close watch on the movement of migrant labourers who are returning to the city," he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pune
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

 