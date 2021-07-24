90,000 people evacuated in Maharashtra amid rain fury

The process of evacuation is still under way in various parts of the state

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 24 2021, 11:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 11:08 ist
Besides the Navy, Army, and Air Force, as many as 26 teams of the National Disaster Response Force are carrying out relief operations. Credit: PTI Photo

More than 90,000 people have been evacuated from various flood-affected districts of Konkan and Western Maharashtra in the last three days. 

So far, around 100 people have died in various incidents across the state during the three days of heavy downpour that resulted in a series of landslides. 

Track live updates of Maharashtra rains here

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, a total of 89,333 people have been evacuated — Ratnagiri (1,200), Thane (2,681), Raigad (1,000) in the Konkan region and Satara (734), Kolhapur (40,882), Sangli (42,573) and Pune (263) — till Saturday morning.

Also read: Over 100 dead in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra

The process of evacuation is still under way in various parts of the state. 

Besides the Navy, Army, and Air Force, as many as 26 teams of the National Disaster Response Force are carrying out relief operations.

According to the latest report, while water has receded in Raigad and Ratnagiri in the Konkan region, several places in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara in Western Maharashtra are still flooded.

Maharashtra
Mumbai
Ratnagiri
NDRF
India News

