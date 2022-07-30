95% road mishaps in Goa due to drunk driving

95% road accidents in Goa after dark due to drunk driving: CM

The Chief Minister also expressed concern about the loss of lives in road accidents after dark

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Jul 30 2022, 02:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2022, 02:20 ist
Credit: iStock images

Ninety-five per cent of the road accidents on Goa's roads at night occur because of drunken driving, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Friday.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern about the loss of lives in road accidents after dark, in wake of the death of four persons, who were in an SUV which broke a barricade and fell off a major road bridge in South Goa early Thursday.

"If you check the records of accidents at night, I think almost 95 per cent of the accidents are because of drinking," Sawant told reporters here. He added that the government would consider making road safety and traffic rules even stricter by amending the existing laws, in a bid to curb road accidents.

"Drunk driving should stop 100 per cent in the state. We need to take steps. What happens actually is offenders are fined small amounts and let go of. This will not do," the Chief Minister said. "We might have to tweak the new law again to deter drunk driving completely," Sawant said.

In 2020, official analysis of road accidents revealed that Goa has an accident rate of nearly 109 for every one lakh residents. The national average for road accidents in comparison stands at 27.6 per cent for every one lakh persons.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Goa
accidents
Road accidents
Pramod Sawant
drunk driving

What's Brewing

Will Smith says 'deeply remorseful' about Oscars slap

Will Smith says 'deeply remorseful' about Oscars slap

The deities of the Candi Banon temple, Indonesia

The deities of the Candi Banon temple, Indonesia

Delhi Police sends out 'embrace people of NE' message

Delhi Police sends out 'embrace people of NE' message

'Black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star

'Black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star

Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness

Wildlife photography aiding tiger awareness

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

In Pics | Birmingham CWG opening ceremony

 