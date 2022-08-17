A big NCP leader would go to jail soon, claims BJP neta

A big NCP leader would go to jail soon, claims BJP neta

Kamboj also urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to re-investigate the irrigation scam

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Aug 17 2022, 17:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 17:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In a statement that sent ripples in Maharashtra’s political circles, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya claimed that a senior leader of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP will soon go to jail.

"One NCP Big - Big Leader Will Meet Nawab Malik & Anil Deshmukh Soon!" Kamboj tweeted. 

Kamboj also urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to re-investigate the irrigation scam.

Amid attacks by the leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi Opposition comprising NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena, Kamboj, again tweeted: “har har Mahadev…aab tandav hoga.”

Meanwhile, NCP leader Vidya Chavan said: “The tweet must be ignored.”

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar is yet to offer his reaction. The development coincides on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra legislature.

Maharashtra
BJP
Maha Vikas Aghadi
Indian Politics

