A big NCP leader would go to jail soon, claims BJP neta

In a statement that sent ripples in Maharashtra’s political circles, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya claimed that a senior leader of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP will soon go to jail.
"One NCP Big - Big Leader Will Meet Nawab Malik & Anil Deshmukh Soon!" Kamboj tweeted.
Save This Tweet :-
One NCP Big - Big Leader Will Meet Nawab Malik & Anil Deshmukh Soon !
— Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya (@mohitbharatiya_) August 16, 2022
Kamboj also urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to re-investigate the irrigation scam.
Irrigation Scam Case Should Be Investigated Again Which Was Closed in 2019 By Param Bir Singh ! @CMOMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis Ji @mieknathshinde Ji @Devendra_Office
— Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya (@mohitbharatiya_) August 16, 2022
Amid attacks by the leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi Opposition comprising NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena, Kamboj, again tweeted: “har har Mahadev…aab tandav hoga.”
हर हर महादेव !
अब तांडव होगा !
— Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya (@mohitbharatiya_) August 17, 2022
Meanwhile, NCP leader Vidya Chavan said: “The tweet must be ignored.”
Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar is yet to offer his reaction. The development coincides on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra legislature.
