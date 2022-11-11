A 'Day at Sea': Lawmakers get a chance to see naval operations

A 'Day at Sea': Lawmakers see naval operations

The event was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of creating greater sea consciousness amongst all sections of society, especially in coastal states

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 11 2022, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 16:08 ist
Credit: Twitter/ @IN_WNC

Indian Navy’s operational capabilities were showcased before a group of lawmakers and top government officials in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast.

The Day at Sea hosted by the Western Naval Command on Thursday was intended to provide legislators and government officials an understanding of the crucial role the Navy plays in national security and nation-building and expose them to the rigours and challenges of a life at sea.

The event was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of creating greater sea consciousness amongst all sections of society, especially in coastal states.

Around 125 guests including MPs, MLAs, MLCs and top government officials were part of the group and embarked on frontline warships of the Western Fleet - INS Chennai, INS Visakhapatnam, and INS Teg.

The programme provided the guests with a good opportunity to witness day-to-day naval operations and life onboard Indian Navy ships.

Highlights of the day included exercises such as a simulated attack by fast attack craft, an air power demonstration, search and rescue by Chetak helicopters, a sonar dunk operation by a Sea King helicopter, underway replenishment, and personnel transfer at sea. 

To expose the dignitaries to all facets of naval operations at sea, a submarine demonstration was also conducted.

Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Rahul Narwekar and Minister Chandrakant Patil were among the dignitaries that embarked on ships. 

