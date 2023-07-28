A deluge of problems for Raigad Ganesh idol makers 

The Ganesh idol makers of Pen in Raigad district near Mumbai are facing problems because of heavy rains and extensive damages.

Heavy rains over the last few days had led to swelling of Balganga river and had resulted in inundation in parts of Pen tehsil.

The 'Made in Pen' idols not only caters to Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nashik but to entire Maharashtra. Idols made here also go to other continents like America, Europe and Australia.

The 10-day-long Ganesh festival starts on September 19.

"We have suffered heavy losses, raw materials were damaged and washed away," the locals said.

In July-August, the 'karkhanas' (workshops) are abuzz with activities and 'karigars' (artisans or craftsmen) are busy giving final touches to idols, whether of 'shaadu' or Plaster-of-Paris.

Idols ranging from less than one feet to 14 feet are made here.

In a cluster of villages, there are over 1,500 workshops. "Pen idols have their own demand and with such rains ahead of Ganesh festival, the idol-making community is facing difficulties," said Ajit Joshi, who is an expert on various small businesses in Mumbai and its suburbs.