A fortnight ago, VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar had hinted of political 'explosions'

At the height of political rumblings in Maharashtra around a fortnight ago, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar hinted about a couple of political explosions -- a statement which was endorsed by NCP's Supriya Sule.

The abrupt resignation by NCP founder-President Sharad Pawar was indeed a political bombshell that shook Maharashtra politics.

A lawyer by profession, Ambedkar, a former Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha MP, is the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution.

On April 16, Ambedkar said: "In 15 days you would see (political) explosions in India and Maharashtra,” he said. Pressed further for elaboration, he said: “As I said…just wait for 15 days.''

On April 19, Sule, the Baramati MP and daughter of Pawar endorsed what Ambedkar had said. "Yes...there will be one in Delhi and the other in the state,'' Sule had said.

Around a fortnight later, the resignation of Pawar shook Maharashtra as well as national politics.

In between, on April 23, Ambedkar had called on Pawar, the architect of Maha Vikas Aghadi, during the latter's visit to Amravati. However, the discussion focussed on Karnataka polls.

It may be mentioned Ambedkar's VBA has an alliance with Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), however, there is no formal alliance of the Republican faction with the MVA.

The statements in mid-April coincided with reports that Pawar's nephew and Maharashtra's Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar may be on his way out and join the BJP or would walk out with a group of NCP MLAs and support the saffron party.

However, Pawar, his nephew Ajit and his daughter Supriya has denied any such development.