A man attacked while transporting cattle in Baran district of Rajasthan

The Baran police arrested a 40 year old man who was transporting cattle and was allegedly beaten up by cow vigilantes.

The incident took place on Wednesday night with self styled cow vigilantes attacked 40-year-old Narayan who was transporting the cattle, police confirmed. "We were informed by the locals that people had cornered a pickup truck in which cattle (six calf) was being transported. While most of the people in the truck managed to run away but one person was caught and beaten up by the locals,” Parmanand Meena, station house officer, Sarthal police station, Baran told DH.

According to Meena, the person was beaten up by self-styled cow vigilantes. "The villagers confirmed that the ones who had beaten up Narayan claimed that they were gaurakshaks", Meena added.

“Narayan claimed in his statement that he was transporting the six calves for farming purpose who were sent to a cow shelter. We are yet to verify his statement", Meena told DH.

Meanwhile an FIR has been registered against him under sections 5, 8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995.

According to the police no FIR has been filed against the gaurakshaks. "He is hesitant to file an FIR against the attackers, so we haven't filed", Meena clarified. Meanwhile, a video in which Narayan is beaten up by the Gau rakshak is doing rounds on social media.