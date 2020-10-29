A Mumbai Eye to come up in India’s financial capital

Mumbai Eye, a giant ferris-wheel on the lines of London Eye, will come up in India’s financial capital.

Though the project has been pending for long, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is giving a major push to the project to boost tourism facilities in Mumbai.

On Thursday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) put up e-RFP notice inviting proposals for appointment of consultant for conducting pre-feasibility study, techno-economic (TeFS) feasibility study, identification of site, preparation of detailed project report (DPR), preparation of tender and provision of project management consultancy (PMC).

The last date of online submission is 6 November, according to MMRDA officials.

On February 12, a pre-bid meeting of interested bidders was held at MMRDA office, which was attended by two dozen representatives from eight companies.

Questions were raised about the size of the plot at Bandra Reclamation and allied facilities, among others vis-a-vis the 630-foot tall observation wheel. The subsequent bidding process had failed to elicit any response.

This is not the first time Maharashtra has planned the idea of building Mumbai Eye tourist attraction. In 2014, the state had planned a ferris wheel, but it did not fructify. In 2008, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had proposed the idea of a Mumbai Eye, but it could not be taken forward.