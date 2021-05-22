A new twist in Maharashtra Legislative Council nominations

In a shocking development, Raj Bhavan has stated that the list recommended by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for nominations to the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) from the Governor’s quota was not available with the office of the Public Information Officer.

This came to light after Raj Bhavan responsed to an application filed by veteran activist Anil Galgali under the Right to Information Act.

Galgali had sought information from the Governor’s secretariat on April 22, regarding the list submitted by the Chief Minister/Chief Minister's Secretariat to the Governor on the appointment of members to the Legislative Council.

Also, he wanted to know the current status of the proposal submitted by the Chief Minister/Chief Minister's Secretariat to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Replying to Galgali's application on May 19, Jayaraj Chaudhary, Under Secretary, Governor's Secretariat, informed that the list of Governor-appointed Legislative Council members was not available in the office of the Public Information Officer (Administration).

Galgali has filed the first appeal against what he describes as “misleading information”.

“The Chief Minister and other Ministers say the list has been sent to Raj Bhavan. The CMO has refused to provide the list as no final decision has been taken on it by the Governor, whose office is giving a different answer,” Galgali said.

“If the list is indeed sent, any one of the Chief Minister's Secretariat or the Governor's Secretariat should make the information public. If the Governor has a list, he should take decision that what he wants to do... decide on it or not,” he said.

The development came a day after the Bombay High Court sought an explanation on why Koshyari has still not taken any decision on the issue, pending for over six months now. A division bench, comprising Justices S J Kathawalla and S P Tavade, asked the state to reply by when the Governor would consider the nominations made on November 6.

It may be recalled that an MVA ministerial delegation, comprising Parliamentary Affairs minister Anil Parab of Shiv Sena, Minority Affairs minister Nawab Malik of NCP and Medical Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh, had called on Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan and submitted the 12 names.

The Governor nominates 12 MLCs for a tenure of six years – based on the recommendations of the state Cabinet.

According to Article171(5) of the Constitution: “(5) The members to be nominated by the Governor under sub clause (e) of clause (3) shall consist of persons having special knowledge or practical experience in respect of such matters as the following, namely: literature, science, art, co operative movement and social service.” However, no timeframe is mentioned.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said: "What is happening is against the Constitution... the Governor has not even looked at the file. It has been several months since the government submitted 12 names for the Council from the Governor's quota."

However, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said: "I do not see anything that goes against the Constitution... the Governor's office works on a framework."