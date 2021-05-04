A novel deed: Villagers in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri to be part of turtle conservation

The tiny coastal village of Velas in Ratnagiri district has become a hub of conservation of the Olive Ridley turtles, who come here to lay eggs.

Thanks to the efforts of Bhau Katdare, villagers are being inducted into the massive programme for turtle breeding and conservation along the Konkan coast facing the Arabian Sea.

“All the five species of sea turtles occurring in India, including the Olive Ridley turtles, are legally protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Appendix I of the CITES Convention which prohibits trade in turtle products,” said Katdare, addressing a webinar hosted by the Directorate of Tourism of the Government of Maharashtra.

Katdare, the founder of Sahyadri Nisarga Mitra, said Olive Ridley turtles, which visit various coastal areas of Maharashtra every year, are 2-2.5 feet long and weigh 36-49 kg.

Read | 120 Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings released into sea

Their breeding season is from December to February and their life span is around 50 to 100 years.

“These turtles are migratory but during the breeding season, the female turtle comes to the shore, digs a 1-1.5 feet deep hole, and lays 100-150 eggs in it. Out of these eggs, only 1 per cent of the hatchlings survive. This means only 1 out of 100 turtles survives,” Katdare said.

Explaining the importance of this species of turtles, Katdare said that these turtles are essential for a balanced ocean ecosystem as they keep the sea clean by consuming dead fish and seagrass.

Also Read | Olive ridley turtles return to Odisha beach for nesting

“These turtles, which are very important from an environmental point of view, were in a bad condition some time ago as stealing turtle eggs, eating or selling them were some of the issues faced. Besides, construction work and global warming, causing a decrease in dry sand, posing a threat to the growth of turtle eggs, unclean beaches were also other threats for the turtles,” he said.

However, with turtle conservation beginning in 2003, the situation has improved.

With an aim to conserve these sea turtles, Katdare gradually started convincing the locals that turtle breeding can create job opportunities. He launched several new employment-generating and conservation initiatives such as turtle surveying, hatchery planning, and egg conservation. With the help of the forest department and individual sponsors, the Turtle Festival was initiated, which today has become a big event.