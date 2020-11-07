A platform to understand the Maharashtra's Konkan coast

The Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), in association with Shell, jointly launched the Coastal and Marine Biodiversity Assessment Tool (CoMBAT) on Friday.

CoMBAT was a result of a massive exercise by BNHS to assess Maharashtra's Konkan coast for its biodiversity and to identify ecologically-important pockets for more focussed and effective conservation efforts. It is a user-friendly open-source platform using advanced computing technology to make informed decisions by stakeholders about coastal development that can pose a threat to the unevenly explored habitats.

In Phase 1 of the project, seven Ecologically Important Marine and Coastal Biodiversity Areas (EIMCBA) had been identified along the Konkan coast.

The tool was launched by N Vasudevan, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Managing Director, Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited. He launched the web tool in the presence of 35 guests that included environmentalists, government officials, and corporate professionals.

The tool affords easy navigation and accessibility to a wide range of scientifically-vetted information related to the coastal biodiversity of Maharashtra.

The aim was to get these assimilated in the functions of Maharashtra State Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, and Mangrove Foundation.

In Phase II, the data was further refined.

Phase III was primarily to develop a Decision Support System tool named CoMBAT that integrates the primary and secondary data and provides various stakeholders free of cost access to the scientific knowledge generated through this project.

The platform is dynamic in nature and additional information layers shall be systematically updated in the coming days. The project was sponsored by BG Exploration & Production India Limited (part of Royal Dutch Shell plc group of Companies) as part of its social investment initiatives.