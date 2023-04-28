A timeline of the Jiah Khan suicide case till date

A CBI special court here on Friday acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was accused of abetment in the suicide of actress Jiah Khan in 2013. Here is a timeline of Jiah Khan's suicide case:
June 3, 2013: Actor, model and singer Jiah Khan (25) an American citizen, was found hanging at her flat in Sagar Sangeet Building in the Juhu area around midnight.
June 7, 2013: Mumbai police recovers a six-page suicide note from Jiah Khan’s house.
Read | Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan's death case
June 8, 2013: Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan demands the arrest of Sooraj Pancholi - the son of actor-couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab - alleging that it was a murder.
June 10, 2013: Actor Sooraj Pancholi was arrested by the Versova police station on charges of abetment to suicide.
July 2, 2013: The Bombay High Court granted bail to Suraj Pancholi and he was released after spending 22 days in jail.
October 1, 2013: Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan moves Bombay High Court, demands murder investigations into the case by CBI. She claims Sooraj Pancholi verbally and physically abused her daughter.
July 3, 2014: Bombay High Court transfers the case to the CBI.
December 8, 2015: CBI files chargesheet in the Jiah Khan suicide case.
February 9, 2017: Bombay High Court dismisses Rabia Khan plea demanding a SIT into the case.
February 2018: Sooraj Pancholi files a petition with the Bombay High Court, seeking the dismissal of the charges against him in the Jiah Khan suicide case.
March 17, 2019: Trial in the case begins before Special CBI Court, over the course of time 22 witnesses examined.
April 20, 2023: Final arguments concludes before Special CBI Court, order reserved.
April 28, 2023: Special CBI Court Judge AA Sayyed acquits Sooraj Pancholi.
