A timeline of the Jiah Khan suicide case till date

A CBI special court here on Friday acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was accused of abetment in the suicide of actress Jiah Khan in 2013. Here is a timeline of Jiah Khan's suicide case:

June 3, 2013: Actor, model and singer Jiah Khan (25) an American citizen, was found hanging at her flat in Sagar Sangeet Building in the Juhu area around midnight.

June 7, 2013: Mumbai police recovers a six-page suicide note from Jiah Khan’s house.

Read | Sooraj Pancholi acquitted in Jiah Khan's death case

June 8, 2013: Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan demands the arrest of Sooraj Pancholi - the son of actor-couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab - alleging that it was a murder.

June 10, 2013: Actor Sooraj Pancholi was arrested by the Versova police station on charges of abetment to suicide.

July 2, 2013: The Bombay High Court granted bail to Suraj Pancholi and he was released after spending 22 days in jail.

October 1, 2013: Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan moves Bombay High Court, demands murder investigations into the case by CBI. She claims Sooraj Pancholi verbally and physically abused her daughter.

July 3, 2014: Bombay High Court transfers the case to the CBI.

December 8, 2015: CBI files chargesheet in the Jiah Khan suicide case.

February 9, 2017: Bombay High Court dismisses Rabia Khan plea demanding a SIT into the case.

February 2018: Sooraj Pancholi files a petition with the Bombay High Court, seeking the dismissal of the charges against him in the Jiah Khan suicide case.

March 17, 2019: Trial in the case begins before Special CBI Court, over the course of time 22 witnesses examined.

April 20, 2023: Final arguments concludes before Special CBI Court, order reserved.

April 28, 2023: Special CBI Court Judge AA Sayyed acquits Sooraj Pancholi.